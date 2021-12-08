GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Shares of GFS traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.62. The stock had a trading volume of 29,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $73.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.77.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

