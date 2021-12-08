Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 897 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 324,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,961 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $352,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $56.07.

