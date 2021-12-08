Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,418,058. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.90. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.14.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.