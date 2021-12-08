Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.80. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

