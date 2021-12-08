Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 878 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.12. 292,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.