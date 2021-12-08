Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,046.91. 211,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,735,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $998.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $791.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 337.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,070,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

