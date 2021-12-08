Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc (LON:GRIT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02). Global Resources Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 1.48 ($0.02), with a volume of 50,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £780,533.50 and a P/E ratio of 5.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.17.

About Global Resources Investment Trust (LON:GRIT)

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

