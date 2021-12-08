Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $376.51 million, a PE ratio of 76.47 and a beta of 0.29. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.83%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

