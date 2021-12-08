Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. 105,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $394.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 156.71% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the third quarter valued at $549,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,152 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

