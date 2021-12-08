Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.49 on Monday. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $394.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. The company had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Capital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

