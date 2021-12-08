Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,320. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $77.55 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gitlab news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.