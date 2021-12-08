Gibson Capital LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 714,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,108 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 641,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 406,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.90. 141,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,600,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.