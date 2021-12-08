Genworth Financial Inc Invests $9.74 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Genworth Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.9% of Genworth Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $470.26. 263,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,957. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.64 and a 200 day moving average of $444.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.