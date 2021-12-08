Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 93 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $18,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

