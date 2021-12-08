Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $196.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.36 and a 1 year high of $202.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

