Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $9.97 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

NYSE CP opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

