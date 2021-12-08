Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.46 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE ELS opened at $84.83 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.11%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

