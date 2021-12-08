Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 116,753 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,491 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,753 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.26.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.59.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

