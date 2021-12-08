Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $944,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $3,336,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $318,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.