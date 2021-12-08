Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.61

Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.61 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.52). Gama Aviation shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.52), with a volume of 6,179 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.78 million and a P/E ratio of -5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.68.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

