Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

GRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of Galera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 1,249,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.12. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $12.99.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.