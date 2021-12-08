FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fortescue Metals Group Limited Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSUGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.99. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

