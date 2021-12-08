FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $9.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.22.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.21.

NA opened at C$98.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$97.62. The company has a market cap of C$33.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$70.81 and a 52 week high of C$106.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,850,697.60.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

