FY2022 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $29.45 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,766 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 675,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

