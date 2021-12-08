FY2022 EPS Estimates for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Lowered by Analyst

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Big Lots in a report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.27. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Big Lots by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

