FY2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.50 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.87 to C$26.94 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.76.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$23.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$31.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,414,241.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

