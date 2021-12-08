FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avista Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avista in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. Avista has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after acquiring an additional 126,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79,682 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after acquiring an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,653,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4225 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is 75.45%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

