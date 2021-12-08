Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Up 7.9%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $42.29. 141,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,525,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUTU. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.89.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after buying an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,624,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Futu by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,408,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

