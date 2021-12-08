Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) PT Lowered to GBX 800

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 900 ($11.93) to GBX 800 ($10.61) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FSTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.93) to GBX 850 ($11.27) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($11.93) to GBX 850 ($11.27) and set an add rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 684 ($9.07) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 686.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 776.97. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12 month low of GBX 580 ($7.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 977.73 ($12.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £422.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.