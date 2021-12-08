Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.10

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.10 and traded as high as C$11.12. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$11.04, with a volume of 665,860 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. CIBC upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.33.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

