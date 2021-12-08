Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($11.27) price objective on the stock.

LON FRAS opened at GBX 723.50 ($9.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 667.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 632.79. Frasers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 381.77 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67.

Get Frasers Group alerts:

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.