Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 ($11.27) price objective on the stock.
LON FRAS opened at GBX 723.50 ($9.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 667.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 632.79. Frasers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 381.77 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 724 ($9.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67.
About Frasers Group
