Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $508,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $479,000. 19.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $149.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.65%.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

