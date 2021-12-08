Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.
Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,241. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the third quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
