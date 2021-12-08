Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.Franchise Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.000 EPS.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,241. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 106.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the third quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

