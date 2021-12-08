Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their positive rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBIO. TheStreet raised Fortress Biotech from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 768.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 236,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 75.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

