Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Hold

Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of FSUMF stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

