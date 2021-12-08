ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.960-$-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.50 million-$176.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.13 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.120 EPS.

FORG traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $26.74. 316,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,961. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FORG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

