Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $361,876.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

