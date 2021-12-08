Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,839,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 107,521 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 235,684 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 17,713 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $361,876.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

