Flint A. Lane Acquires 34,386 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane bought 34,386 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. 1,742,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,404. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.21.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

BTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 20.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BTRS by 22.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

