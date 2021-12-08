Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,189 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $217,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

