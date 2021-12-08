Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland Sells 3,536 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.24 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

