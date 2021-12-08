Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,686 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $154,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.66. The company has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares valued at $8,297,629. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.