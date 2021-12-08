Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

