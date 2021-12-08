First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,649 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $621,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

