First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LMBS)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.03. 870,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 880,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.