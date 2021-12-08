First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14,200.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14,200.00 and last traded at $14,200.00, with a volume of 42 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14,000.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13,889.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13,643.43.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

