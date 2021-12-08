First American Trust FSB Sells 154 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First American Trust FSB cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after purchasing an additional 338,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

