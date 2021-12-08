First American Trust FSB Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.