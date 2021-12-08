FIO Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $66.13 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $66.13 million and $12.68 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003255 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004523 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 796,233,527 coins and its circulating supply is 370,081,140 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

