Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given a C$43.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Finning International (TSE:FTT) has been given a C$43.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.44.

FTT stock opened at C$33.91 on Monday. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$26.56 and a 1 year high of C$40.22. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.3299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

